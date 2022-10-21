MORRISON, Ill. — The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred when state troopers assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search warrant in Morrison on Friday.
The search warrant – for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of contraband in a penal institution – was executed early Friday morning in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison.
According to an Illinois State Police press release issued Friday afternoon, officers upon arrival heard gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered the subject of the search warrant. An ISP officer fired at the armed subject, who sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to an area hospital. The ISP officer involved is a four-year SWAT member of the Illinois State Police.
Officers continued to search the home and in a part of the house separate from where the officer-involved shooting occurred, and found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital.
Names of the two people who sustained gunshot wounds were not released; medical conditions were not available at the time the press released was issued, the ISP release stated.
Special agents with the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating the events. Officers serving the search warrant were wearing cameras. Upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Whiteside County State’s Attorney's Office.
"To fulfill our commitment to integrity and transparency, additional information, including the video, will be made public, when possible, with the advice and concurrence of the State’s Attorney," the release stated, citing the agency would work in accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act and Illinois State Police Law.
No additional information was made available.
The home where the shootings occurred is across the street from Northside Elementary School's playground. School district officials early Friday announced Northside would be closed to students due to unforeseen circumstances and would reopen to students Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.