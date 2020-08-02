MORRISON, Ill. — A vehicle stolen from Morrison's Express Lane Shell at 6:30 a.m. July 24 was recovered in Port Byron last week.
Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen vehicle about 9 a.m. Friday in Port Byron as the suspect was attempting to steal another vehicle, the Morrison Police Department said.
Deputies arrested John A. Roll, 52 of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin, charged him with motor vehicle theft and transported him to the Rock Island County Jail.
Morrison Police recovered a stolen vehicle from Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin at Express Lane and charged Roll with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle (a Class 2 felony) and theft (a Class 3 felony).
Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Rapids Police assisted Morrison Police in the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.