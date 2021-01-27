CLINTON — Calling law enforcement a noble profession, Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion welcomed four new officers to the police department Tuesday.
"In these times it's very hard, very difficult to find quality people that still want to do this job," Gyrion told the officers. "It's an extremely rewarding job. You'll love it. It'll shake you to your core and give you unbelievable rewards."
The officers will succeed with the help of their families and their brothers and sisters in blue, said Gyrion.
"Everybody says the academy is boring or not what you really want to learn," Gyrion told the officers. "The analogy I like to use is, in the academy they taught you how to swim — in the police world, in a pool, in a controlled environment, in warm water. Now we're going to throw you in the ocean, in a storm, in the middle of the night," Gyrion said.
"You're still going to swim, but we're going to help you. And I want you to stay focused on that. Stay focused on serving the citizens of Clinton. That uniform represents a great trust that the community has put into you. And I know you'll all do fine," said Gyrion.
"But we're here to help you. Your families are here to help you. Nobody is alone," Gyrion said.
"Remember our focus is to serve the community fairly and equally," Gyrion said. "And never forget the evil only exists when we look the other way and do nothing."
As the officers do their jobs, they will be loved by some, and they'll be hated by some, Gyrion said. "If you wanted to be loved by everybody, you should have been a fireman."
The following officers were sworn in Tuesday:
Trenton Eversoll is a lifelong resident of Clinton, a graduate of Clinton High School and has an associate degree from Clinton Community College. He's a former reserve officer with the Clinton Police Department.
Giovanni Nuno was raised in Ottumwa, graduated from Ottumwa High School and earned his associates degree from Indian Hills Community College. Nuno previously worked for Ottumwa Residential Correctional Facility as a residential officer.
Timothy Guarascio comes from Chicago, where he graduated from St. Rita of Cascia High School. He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from St. Ambrose University.
Michael Mooney was raised in Woodridge, Illinois, and graduated from Montini Catholic High School in Lombard, Illinois. Mooney has a master's degree in criminal justice from St. Ambrose University.
