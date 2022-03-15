CLINTON – Until this year, the last time a countywide residential reassessment of property values was done was 2004.
That 17-year lag time, coupled with the booming real estate market, caused some sticker shock when Clinton County residents began receiving letters earlier this month informing them of the latest estimated assessed value of their property.
Many people saw percent increases in the double digits, but county officials are reminding people that an increase in assessed value does not directly correlate to a tax bill increase.
So just because a property owner’s assessment went up by a certain amount does not mean that their property taxes are going up by that same amount, said Clinton County Supervisor Jim Irwin.
“Everybody needs to remember that the assessed values are not the same as the taxes they’ll pay,” said Irwin, who brought the issue up at a recent Supervisors’ regular meeting.
“Ultimately, it’s only a portion of the equation,” Supervisor Dan Srp said of the revaluation. “The other portion of the equation is the levies that each of the taxing bodies put into place. Any of those levies being reduced could hold a tax bill flat from one year to the next.”
In Iowa, local school boards, municipalities and the county board of Supervisors are the taxing bodies that determine tax levies. Those entities, which are in the process of finalizing those numbers this month, could lower their tax levies to keep the actual tax bill consistent with the previous year.
“So the thing to remember is you need to hold us, the three of us, accountable, hold your city councils accountable and your school board members accountable to keep your taxes in line,” Irwin said.
He and other county officials have been hearing from people concerned about the numbers.
“We’ve had a lot of calls coming in. People have been great. They are understanding,” said Brian Tiesman, the Clinton County assessor.
Property owners can meet with a representative of Vanguard Appraisals Inc., the Cedar Rapids company that was contracted to reappraise residential property in Clinton County, if they feel for some reason the value doesn’t represent the fair market value, Tiesman said. Property owners can submit information they feel would affect the estimate of the market value of the property.
Property owners can protest the new assessed values to the Board of Review by submitting a written protest between April 2 and April 30, Tiesman noted.
Treasurer Dustin Johnson said his office has been bombarded with phone calls since the letters went out.
“We’re trying to do our best to calm people down,” he said.
Under state law, the assessor’s office must make sure all homes are assessed at an equitable rate and at market value based on recent sales, said Tiesman, who joined the county in mid-2018.
And market values are climbing, Irwin noted.
“Everybody has heard the stories about people selling their houses for 10, 20, 30, 50,000 dollars more than what their asking price is,” he said. “It’s an absolutely crazy market right now.”
The Department of Revenue compares the market value by dividing the assessed value of a property by its sale price and does that for every property sold in the past year. If the middle number in those sales is above 105% or below 95%, the department will issue an equalization order if the county does not address it. And that would be across the board, officials noted.
People can go to the assessor’s website at clinton.iowaassessors.com to look up their property and verify the information is correct. Tiesman also encouraged people wanting to verify their property’s value to talk to local real estate agents.
Nancy Mayfield is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
