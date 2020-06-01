CLINTON — As a result of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds lifting many of the COVID-19 restrictions, city officials are announcing how city offices are conducting business.
• Airport: Remains open but restrictions exist. Call 242-3292 for more information.
• Board and Commission Meetings: Boards, Commissions and Committees are still encouraged to hold meetings via conference call or Microsoft Teams meeting. For meetings held in person at City Hall, social distancing and the wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.
• Building & Neighborhood Services: Normal operations. Following Governor’s recommendations on social distancing.
• City Clerk: Second floor of City Hall remains closed. Customers are to proceed to the Finance Department on the first floor of City Hall. The second floor is tentatively projected to reopen June 8.
• Council Meetings: Residents are encouraged to participate in June City Council and Committee of the Whole meetings via conference call or Microsoft Teams. In-person attendance at meetings will follow social distancing and capacity guidelines as outlined by the Governor.
• City Engineering Department: The second floor of City Hall remains closed. Customers are to proceed to the Finance Department on the first floor of City Hall.
• Finance Department: Normal operations. Following Governor’s recommendations on social distancing.
• Clinton Fire Department: Normal operations. Following Governor’s recommendations on social distancing. Fire houses remain closed at this time.
• Library: Visit the library’s online, eBook, and audiobook resources at www.clintonpubliclibrary.us, sign up for the library’s newsletter and check updates. Call 242-8441 for more information. The library continues to offer curbside service. Tentatively scheduled to reopen, with restrictions and by appointment only, June 16.
• Parks and Recreation Department:
• Parks are open as of May 28, including pickleball courts, sand volleyball and ball fields. Social distancing measures and personal responsibility should still be followed.
• Basketball courts were ready for use the afternoon of June 1.
• Playgrounds/public restrooms opened June 1. Drinking fountains will remain closed for now.
• Youth Softball registration is now underway. Registration deadline is June 5 for girls in grades first through seventh of the current school year. Games will begin in late June 2020.
• Adult Softball/Kickball/Sand Volleyball registration is also underway. Registration deadline is June 12, with games starting the week of June 21.
• All programs will have additional safety measures put in place.
• Horseshoe league will also be taking registrations soon. More information to come.
• Outdoor shelters are now available for use. To reserve a shelter, contact the Parks & Recreation Admin office at 243-1260.
• The Riverview Swimming Pool is anticipating opening this summer in some capacity. Right now, the goal is to open mid-June. Per the Governor’s proclamation, the pool will be limited in its use. More information will be available soon.
• Police Department: Normal operations. Following Governor’s recommendations on social distancing. Lobby reopened June 1.
• Transit/MTA: Normal bus route summer schedule resumed June 1. Riders are requested to wear masks for the safety of other riders and drivers. No fare collection for in-town trips. For bus route information, call 242-3721.
• Street/Solid Waste Department: Normal operations. Water Pollution Control: Normal operations.
