CLINTON — Voter approval of a $40 million project for Eastern Iowa Community Colleges reflects the need for economic development in the region, Clinton Community College President Brian Kelly said Wednesday.
“We’re really excited about the opportunities for Eastern Iowans and our students and our community,” Kelly said.
Clinton Community College, Muscatine Community College and Scott Community College make up EICC, which serves four counties and parts of four others. Voters in the service area approved a bond issue Tuesday to pay for Career and Technical Education centers that will train students and adults in vocational fields.
Kelly praised the efforts of high school superintendents and economic development groups in Jackson and Clinton counties who advocated the initiative.
In Clinton, approval for the project was 88%. “We were really pleased,” Kelly said. “Those kinds of numbers are unheard of.”
Jackson County’s approval of the measure came in at just under 60%. Across the EICC service area, approval was over 70%. The referendum needed 60% to pass.
“It shows the need for expansion of career and technical education,” Kelly said. “People see the need for this type of training.”
Voter turnout in Clinton County was around 4%. “I think traditionally special elections have lower turnout,” Kelly said.
Many people worked a long time to see this project approved. The affirmative vote was a result of their compelling vision and hard work, Kelly said.
The career academy programs that will be offered by the CTE centers aren’t just school curricula, said Kelly. They’re an attractive economic development tool. The CTEs can train more than 200 high school and adult students a year, creating a ready workforce for employers.
“We’re excited,” Kelly said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said he was hopeful the bond issue would pass Tuesday. And because the Clinton High School referendum – which asked for much higher amounts from the residents of Clinton County – passed last year, he was optimistic.
The EICC bond levy was an easier sell. It won’t raise taxes, DeLacy said. It will replace a levy approved in 2007 that will end in June.
”I think most people recognized that a workforce development center ... is a huge need for this county,” said DeLacy. The CTE centers aren’t for high school students only, but will educate adult learners as well.
”I think this is huge for Clinton County,” DeLacy said. Workforce development is something Clinton Regional Development Corp. has been working on, he said. The CTE centers will provide workers for employers in the region and for industries that might consider relocating to or expanding in the Clinton area.
The career academies planned for the CTEs will offer training in many vocations that CHS doesn’t, DeLacy said. “One of the areas is agriculture. We don’t currently offer that pathway.”
In other programs, the CTE centers will enhance learning, DeLacy said. CHS offers auto mechanics, but the CTE center will probably have the same diagnostic equipment that auto shops use, something that the Clinton School District can’t afford.
CHS offers a welding apprenticeship program in collaboration with CCC, but it can’t afford virtual welding machines. CHS welding students will have access to that technology through the CTE center, DeLacy said.
CHS has state-of-the-art building trades and culinary programs, DeLacy said, and the district could share those programs with the community college and other county schools through the CTE programs, he said.
Initially the CTE centers will focus mostly on high school students, introducing them to a wide range of training options, said Erin Cole, president and chief executive officer of CRDC.
Not only will CTE centers increase the number of choices students have, they will offer the training locally.
Eventually the centers will offer training and retraining for adults, Cole said.
By training high school students, the CTE centers create a pipeline of workers for local jobs. And not in manufacturing only, said Cole. Graduates could open their own businesses or complete the culinary program and open their own restaurants, she said.
Having CTE centers in the county means that students stay in Clinton County instead of going to school in the Quad-Cities, finding jobs there and never returning.
“We’re thrilled about it,” said Cole. “We know our business community is strongly behind this.”
The effort to increase the workforce through a partnership between schools and businesses has been years in the making and began long before Cole came to Clinton in 2018, she said.
Andy Sokolovich, CRDC vice president of economic development, attended and facilitated meetings with businesses to find out what they needed out of employees and fed that information to local schools so they’d know what programs to offer, Cole said.
The CTE centers will offer “a decent number” of programs, said Cole, including culinary, welding, agriculture, nursing, automotive technology, criminal justice and robotics.
Wages in these vocations are good for high school graduates, Cole said. Manufacturing jobs start at $15 an hour or better. Many offer $18 to $20 per hour plus benefits.
That’s appealing to 18-year-olds who have just graduated from high school, said Cole. “But you do need some skills.” That’s what the CTE centers will provide.
