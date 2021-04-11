MORRISON, Ill. — A Morrison husband and wife were the victims in Friday's traffic fatality in Fulton, the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.
Stephen E. Higdon, 71, the driver, and his wife Catherine, 70, were pronounced dead at the scene after their sport utility vehicle left the road, traveled through the south ditch and rolled about 9:14 a.m. Friday on Illinois Highway 136 just west of Sand Road.
Both occupants were ejected, Whiteside County said.
The Higdons lived in Fairfield, where Stephen Hidgon was a minister, prior to moving to Morrison, the Sheriff's Department said. The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
