BETTENDORF — Police identified a man this weekend who was shot by a Bettendorf police officer last week.
Timothy Alan Clevenger, 53, of Silvis, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday after Bettendorf officers responded to a call of a person holding a knife to the throat of a 4-year-old at 1111-16th 1/2 Street in Bettendorf, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
Multiple police officers responded to the residence, announced their presence and entered. An officer engaged Clevenger, who was holding a sharp-edged weapon, the press release said.
Several young children were present, according to the press release. A Bettendorf officer fired at the Clevenger. He was struck once and was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating. As per departmental policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave, and his name will not be released until he has been formally interviewed by the Iowa DCI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.