MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker identified Saturday's train-car collision victims Monday morning as Robert J. Merrill, 65, of Erie, and his 16-year-old daughter.
Merrill was driving north on Smit Road near Moline Road when an eastbound Burlington Northern Train struck the driver's side door of the vehicle. Merrill was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whiteside County Coroner's Office.
Merrill's daughter, who had been sitting in the front passenger seat, was airlifted from the scene by MedForce to Iowa City with life-threatening injuries.
As of Monday morning, the girl remained in serious condition, Booker said.
The accident occurred about 12:35 p.m. Saturday. Erie Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Erie Police Department and the Illinois State Police assisted at the accident scene.
The accident is under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
