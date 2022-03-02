CLINTON – The Clinton County Board of Supervisors is preparing for a public hearing on two solar developments northwest of Grand Mound against the backdrop of proposed state legislation that could impact that project and others like it in the future.
Senate File 2321 sets parameters for utility-scale solar energy facilities on agriculture land that are much stricter than the current Clinton County statutes.
“I’m not a big fan of the current legislation that’s out there at the state level,” Supervisor Jim Irwin said at one of the board’s recent weekly meetings.
As currently written, the bill restricts commercial solar projects to lower quality ground, requires solar panel fields to be at least a half mile from the next field, and mandates solar panel fields must be at least 1,250 feet from the nearest neighboring landowner.
Under Clinton County law, the setback needs to be at least 50 feet from the nearest neighboring land owner, and there is no language regarding the distance between solar panel fields or the ground quality (typically referred to as CSR, which stands for corn suitability rating).
“If you read through that (legislation) material, there’s no way there’s going to be a solar project ever developed in Iowa,” Irwin said. “They’re trying to make legislation so that it (a utility-scale solar project) can’t happen in Iowa.”
The Senate Agriculture Committee approved the bill on Feb. 17, one day before the Iowa Legislature’s first funnel deadline, which is the date bills must have been approved by a subcommittee and a committee.
The second funnel deadline is March 18. By that date, a bill must have passed a vote on the floor of the chamber in which it was introduced and also must have passed through committee in the opposite chamber.
That means supervisors will know whether the legislation is still alive by the time they have a public hearing on the Grand Mound project. That meeting is set for 6 p.m. March 24, at the Grand Mound Community Center. The supervisors will not decide that night, and they likely will schedule an additional meeting or meetings to continue their due diligence.
This year’s legislative session is set to end April 19. By law, the supervisors have an early June deadline to act on two applications, 150 days after they were filed Jan. 6 by Ranger Power, the Chicago-based developer of the projects known collectively as the Hawkeye Solar Project.
The county’s five-member Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 10 voted against rezoning applications for the projects. That group’s decision is only a recommendation. The Board of Supervisors will have the final say on the projects.
Despite the outcome of the zoning meeting, Sam O’Keefe, Ranger Power project developer, said the company has total confidence in the application.
“It’s unfortunate they (zoning commission) made this recommendation,” he said, adding that the applications fulfill the county’s requirements and go above and beyond. For example, the setback for the projects are 250 feet, rather than just the 50 feet the county requires.
At their regular weekly meeting Feb. 14, all three supervisors said they would like to hear feedback from members of the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission about why they voted against the applications.
The commission made its decision after hearing a presentation from O’Keefe, as well as seven speakers in favor of the project and 14 against. Discussion covered a range of topics from personal property rights to taking highly productive ag ground out of use. The commission asked some follow-up questions of O’Keefe and then took a vote without any discussion.
“Whether you approve it or deny it, I would think we need something stating some facts,” said Tom Determann, board chairman.
Irwin noted that the current county law regarding commercial solar developments was put in place specifically to apply to such developments as the two being considered.
“I just need to have some clarification from my standpoint of a good reason for them (zoning board) to have denied,” he said, adding that he wants to make decisions based on fact and not emotion.
Supervisor Dan Srp said this won’t be the last time that county will make decisions on solar projects.
“The fact is, we know we are anticipating additional applications, so we have to do our very best to get it right through the first process so we can be consistent. That’s something I know we all made a commitment to is to be fair and consistent from one decision to the next when they are like decisions. Knowing there is more coming down the pipe, we want to work through this thoroughly, do our due diligence,” he said.
