MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and the Prophetstown Police Department recovered the body of Arlyn K. Bush, 79, of Prophetstown, Illinois about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rock River.
Law enforcement and search and rescue teams searched for Bush on Tuesday in the Rock River near Prophetstown State Park after receiving a report of a man falling into the river. Bush had been mowing along the bank when he fell in, the report said.
