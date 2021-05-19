illinois, land of lincoln sign

MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and the Prophetstown Police Department recovered the body of Arlyn K. Bush, 79, of Prophetstown, Illinois about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Rock River.

Law enforcement and search and rescue teams searched for Bush on Tuesday in the Rock River near Prophetstown State Park after receiving a report of a man falling into the river. Bush had been mowing along the bank when he fell in, the report said.

Tags

Trending Video