ROCK ISLAND, Ill. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and its Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program partners are in the early stages of planning for a habitat rehabilitation project in Pool 12 of the Mississippi River and are seeking public input through Aug. 14.
The Pool 12 forestry project is part of the Upper Mississippi River Restoration Program and is being constructed through a partnership with the Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin departments of natural resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. The project area covers approximately 26 miles of Pool 12 in the Upper Mississippi River from Lock and Dam 12 near Bellevue to Lock and Dam 11 in Dubuque.
A virtual open house presentation has been posted to the website https://go.usa.gov/xF3UD. The short video presentation is offered in lieu of a face-to-face public open house and provides a basic overview of the project area, a description of project goals and a listing of potential features that could be added to the area to achieve desired results.
Public comments will be accepted through Aug. 14 at the website above, by email to PublicInvolvement@usace.army.mil or by mail to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Attn: Regional Planning and Environmental Division North – Brian Morrill, Clock Tower Building, Box 2004, Rock Island, IL 61201.
For more information contact the Rock Island District at 309-794-5729.
