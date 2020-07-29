CLINTON — Many Iowans have received unsolicited packages of plant seeds with what appears to be Chinese characters on them, leading Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig to warn people across the state not to plant them and to call his office.
Naig said it is unclear why this is happening, but the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is taking this very seriously. He said people started reporting this late last week and now his office has been flooded with reports of people receiving unwanted packages with seeds in them.
“As of today, we received over 200 phone calls from folks who have received these packages of seeds that they did not order,” Naig said. “That’s exactly what we are asking folks to do. If you receive packages that have seeds in it, but you didn’t order them, and you don’t know where they came from, call the Iowa Department of Agriculture.”
Naig said they are working with other states in addition to the USDA and the Department of Homeland Security. He said because no one knows exactly what these seeds are, they could harm the environment if planted or misplaced.
“Right now, we don’t know if there’s anything wrong with the seeds that have been shipped but just out of an abundance of caution, and to protect our agriculture and our environment, it is something in those packages that we don’t want to be planted here,” Naig said.
Naig said the seeds could be an invasive species that may harm the environment, that is why he is urging those who have received these packages to report it to the Department of Ag. Additionally, he said his department will work with people to either pick up the seeds or have them sent to the Department of Ag for investigation and research.
Naig said he has never seen anything of this scale. He said over two dozen states are now saying their residents have received similar packages with the seeds. He said it is also possible this could be a potential scam.
“We suspect this may be a brushing scam,” Naig said. “It is a technique that folks use to increase their ability to sell a product online. So, they are an online vendor. They basically steal someone’s identity. They create an online profile and send them a shipment that they didn’t order. Then they write a false review, a positive review that helps them increase their visibility and increase their sales.”
Naig said people should remain vigilant and double check any online accounts they have to make sure their identity has not been compromised.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.