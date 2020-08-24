THOMSON, Ill. — The Federal Bureau of Prisons is reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff members at the federal prison in Thomson.
According to case numbers published Monday afternoon on the Bureau of Prison’s website, there are 71 confirmed, active cases at USP Thomson. Of the total, 40 are inmates and 31 are staff members there.
Due to the increase in numbers for inmates, USP Thomson began conducting mass inmate testing for COVID-19. The facility has 1,092 total inmates; 1,023 inmates are incarcerated in the high-security penitentiary while 69 inmates are housed in the adjacent minimum security satellite camp.
USP Thomson reported Monday that the entire camp facility was recently tested with negative results. Additional testing of all inmates is ongoing and information is updated daily at www.bop.gov.
Additionally, on Thursday, USP Thomson will collaborate with local health care officials to offer an additional testing venue for staff members at the facility. A mobile testing van will be on-site at USP Thomson. All staff will have the opportunity to be tested that day at no cost.
Staff have also been given direction on where they can be tested within the local community, if they desire. The expenses for these tests are being covered by the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program, BOP officials said. The majority of staff are receiving their results within 24 to 48 hours.
USP Thomson has been able to utilize temporary duty staff to ensure those staff members were only working in the quarantine and isolation units and do not interact with any other inmates at USP Thomson. Additional TDY staff have been requested by the North Central Regional Office for USP Thomson and prison officials anticipate additional future deployments in the very near future.
All staff and inmates are provided with and expected to adhere to CDC guidelines in regard to the use of Personal Protective Equipment. Currently, USP Thomson has an adequate supply of PPE and sanitation supplies for current and projected needs, the BOP reports. Also, until further notice, no visits are being allowed at the Thomson prison.
According to its website, BOP has 127,460 federal inmates in BOP-managed institutions and 13,962 in community-based facilities. The BOP staff complement is approximately 36,000.
There are 1,493 federal inmates and 634 BOP staff members nationwide who have had confirmed, positive COVID-19 test results. Currently, 10,296 inmates and 875 staff have recovered. There have been 116 federal inmate deaths and one BOP staff member death attributed to COVID-19. Of the inmate deaths, four occurred while on home confinement, the BOP reports.
