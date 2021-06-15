DEWITT — Both Tyler Ohnemus and Matthew Whalen have goals for their new positions within the DeWitt Police Department, and they have the same common denominator: community outreach.
“Law enforcement is kind of at a crossroads,” said Ohnemus. “And, we can either dig in our feet in the mud and say we aren’t changing, or we can look for new innovative ways to try and involve the community more.”
When longtime department Capt. Marc Swingle retired in April, it left a gaping hole in the department’s leadership hierarchy, and both Ohnemus and Whalen stepped in to fill voids. Whalen, 30, was hired as Swingle’s replacement.
“I have some big shoes to fill, and I am certainly still learning every day,” Whalen said. “I think that will go on forever. Definitely a big learning curve, but there’s been good support.”
When Whalen was tapped as Swingle’s replacement, that left his former sergeant position open. Ohnemus, 35, was more than happy to apply.
The two were promoted after a hiring process that included a day-long assessment orchestrated by a third-party consulting firm and judging panel that included members from the city’s Civil Service Commission. Members of the commission took observations made by the panel and curated them into a preferred candidate list. Once that information was gathered, the recommendations were sent to DeWitt Police Chief Dave Porter and Swingle, who conducted final interviews.
Only internal candidates were considered for the openings, said DeWitt City Administrator Steve Lindner.
To prepare for assessment day, Ohnemus said he made sure to get plenty of sleep. Both said they made efforts to get involved in the department’s initiatives to bolster their resumes.
“You really try and immerse yourself in what goes on every day at the department to give yourself a better overview and knowledge of it,” Whalen said.
Whalen and Ohnemus were officially promoted in May.
Picking a career
Both, at a young age, identified law enforcement as their top career choice.
“Growing up, I don’t know if it was watching too much cops TV shows or what, but as long as I can remember, this is what I’ve wanted to do,” said the thick-mustached Ohnemus, who is the son of Mark and Brenda Ohnemus, of DeWitt. “It’s never wavered. I’ve always wanted to be a police officer.”
Whalen, who grew up in Lincoln, Illinois, joined the DeWitt police force in 2013. He said his career aspirations are connected to family involvement.
“When I was in high school I had some relatives in law enforcement,” he said. “I did some ride-alongs in college, and that piqued my interest and swayed me in this direction.”
Ohnemus’ first law enforcement job out of high school was in DeWitt – his hometown – and he stayed on the force from 2007 to 2013, at which point he took a sergeant position on the University of Iowa police force. He stayed there until 2017, when he returned to DeWitt as a patrol officer.
Being from DeWitt, he said, offers both advantages and disadvantages as a police officer.
“The advantages are you know the people and you are comfortable with them, and the community is comfortable with you,” he said. “But on the flip side, that can make things difficult when you are on a call with someone you know.”
All of Whalen’s law enforcement work has been in DeWitt. He said working for the police department has given him insight into the city’s inner workings.
“You learn how the city works and how it serves its citizens, and not just with the police department,” he said. “I really enjoy being (on the) team to make the city move forward.”
New responsibilities
Both Whalen and Ohnemus gained a bevy of new responsibilities with their promotions. Ohnemus still spends the majority of his time patrolling the streets of DeWitt, but now, he’s also in charge of the department’s patrol officers alongside fellow sergeant Shawn Zeimet.
“And make sure they are doing all the things they need to do to be successful, but also making sure you are doing the same to become a successful leader,” said Ohnemus. “That’s the biggest thing I am working on – I want to become a good leader for others.”
Whalen moved from a patrol supervisor to an administrative role. Now, he finds himself with his hands on more paperwork instead of a steering wheel.
“There is a large learning curve going from patrol to more administration,” Whalen said. “There’s a lot of things going on at once and you need to prioritize what needs to be done today and what doesn’t.”
Priorities they both say are vital to the health of a community police department are engagement and openness. They say events like National Night Out and the Citizen’s Police Academy help keep their operations and the public in lockstep.
But, they say, there’s always more that can be done.
“There is discussion of some new programs and ideas on how we can more increase that interaction with the public,” Whalen said. “Things that we already do we try to improve continuously. Our school resource officer (Justin Witt) is always finding new ways to interact with the kids. We are constantly doing new things throughout the community to try and build that relationship.”
