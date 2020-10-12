DEWITT – Timothy R. Kintner was appointed president of Ohnward Bank & Trust, an Ohnward Bancshares, Inc. subsidiary. The appointment took effect Sept. 28.
In addition, Kintner will serve the parent company as chief strategy officer. He will assume the role of president as a new addition to the executive team at Ohnward and serve alongside CEO Abram Tubbs in leading the $330 million bank.
“We are pleased to welcome Tim to both Ohnward Bank & Trust and to Ohnward Bancshares, Inc.,” said Tubbs, who also serves as co-CEO of the parent holding company. “His extensive experience in the greater Linn County market, coupled with his visionary thinking, relentless customer focus, and values-driven philosophy will serve us well in taking Ohnward Bank & Trust to greater heights. His energy, innovative ideas, and proven record of accomplishments are a great combination with our strong franchise and corporate culture.”
“I am excited to join Ohnward, one of Iowa’s most reputable banking organizations,” Kintner said. “Ohnward is well positioned in the Eastern Iowa market and I’m thrilled at the prospect of helping to lead an organization with such a strong focus on customer service.”
Kintner, a banking industry veteran and well-known Cedar Rapids community leader, joins Ohnward from Great Western Bank, where he most recently served as South Dakota regional president.
He has more than 30 years of commercial, corporate, and investment banking experience. Before joining Great Western, Kintner served as executive vice president of regional banking markets and community relations for Bankers Trust Co. in Des Moines, after having joined Bankers Trust in 2002, to lead efforts to organize and open the new bank in Cedar Rapids. Prior to 2002, he was the president and CEO of Marquette Bank in Cedar Rapids for seven years and also served on Marquette’s senior management committee for the four-state Midwest banking region.
Kintner earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Augustana College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Michigan State University.
