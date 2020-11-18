MAQUOKETA — Officials at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center hope to spread some holiday cheer despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The 16th annual Festival of Trees is underway through Nov. 29. The event includes holiday décor and gifts and a holiday performance by the Masked Carol Singers.
The festival is open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Entry is free, but donations will be accepted.
Festival-goers can treat themselves to themed trees, purchase holiday décor for gifts or themselves, be entertained with some musical shows, woodcarvers, and students playing the piano. The gift area in the Drew Gallery also includes paintings, jewelry, pottery, and other special seasonal and year-round gifts.
Ready for a little music to instill the holiday spirit? Enjoy the Masked Carol Singers for a 3 p.m. show Saturday, Nov. 21, at Ohnward.
The Masked Carol Singers is composed of singers from Platteville, Wisconsin, to Muscatine, and various locations in between. These are singers wearing masks during this COVID-19 pandemic. These vocalists include highly skilled music educators and professional performers who bring a wealth of experience to the group.
Singers include Tristan Tolle of Iowa City, Shannon and Aaron Soenksen of DeWitt, John Ehlers of Preston, Neil Weston of Iowa City, Jake Tebbe of Dubuque, Tyler Stamp of Goose Lake, Lori Gravel of Otter Creek, Mandy Dierks of Dubuque, Megan Gloss of Dubuque, and Terry Dillon of Platteville.
Santa may even make an appearance during the show, which is free and open to the public. Freewill donations will be accepted.
All COVID-19 safety procedures and social distancing will be in place. Ohnward officials encourage visitors to wear face coverings at the facility.
In addition to spreading holiday merriment, Festival of Trees is a much-needed fundraiser for the arts center, according to executive director Richard Hall.
Hall had to cancel numerous shows and events since March, when the coronavirus pandemic effectively shut down event centers and suspended public gatherings of more than 10 people.
Proceeds from all tree and wreath sales, as well as holiday family gift passes and Masked Carol Singers donations, will benefit the Ohnward Fine Arts Center.
The public can buy holiday family gift passes for $80. The pass includes four passes (tickets) to any 2021 Ohnward production. Hall noted that all 2020 holiday gift passes will be valid to use in 2021.
Purchase the passes by calling Ohnward at (563) 652-9815 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday or stopping by the center at 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
