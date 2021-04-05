SAVANNA, Ill. — Olivia Charles, of West Carroll High School, has been selected as the Illinois State FFA Proficiency Winner in Equine Science Placement.
She is a member of the West Carroll FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois FFA recognizes students in 50 different areas based on their work-based learning, also known as Supervised Agricultural Experiences or SAE.
FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping, leadership, and scholastic achievement can be considered for this award. SAEs allow students to learn by doing, by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.
Charles was selected as the state winner by a committee of agriculture teachers knowledgeable in this work-based area who reviewed their records online and then conducted virtual interviews from their homes and offices throughout the state. She is the daughter of Terry and Christy Charles of Mount Carroll, Illinois.
Receiving this honor now makes Charles eligible to compete in the National FFA Awards Selection process in July 2021. She was previously chosen as the Chapter, Section and District awardee in this area.
She has been involved in prepared public speaking, agronomy and horse judging, and was the 2019 State FFA Proficiency Winner in Small Animal Production and Care Entrepreneurship.
Don Mathey and Christina Polk are the agriculture teachers and FFA advisers at West Carroll High School.
Charles will receive plaques for her accomplishments.
