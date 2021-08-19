CLINTON — A state ombudsman has determined the Clinton County Sheriff's Department did not give preferential treatment to an assistant Jackson County attorney during a 2019 traffic stop.
However, the ombudsman's probe did indicate that sheriff's deputies had a faulty understanding of the law and had prematurely halted their investigation into the case involving Assistant Jackson County Attorney Amanda Lassance.
See the attached media release issued this afternoon by Clinton County officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.