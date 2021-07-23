CLINTON — Autumn O’Ryan, Ava Schmidt, Nancy Teerlinck and Lisa Crosby Wipperling are performing a musical at Clinton Area Showboat Theatre.
Or are they?
“There are moments when I forget I’m doing a show,” said Schmidt. The women of “Church Basement Ladies” have become real-life friends, and now that they know the dialog and the songs, the women can just have fun.
The laughs are real, said Schmidt.
O’Ryan, who hails from Ann Arbor, Michigan, travels full time, performing in theaters across the nation. She’s performed in seven national tours of “Church Basement Ladies,” so the Showboat contacted her about joining its “Church” cast, O’Ryan said Monday from the Showboat stage.
“There’s like a ‘Church Basement Ladies’ circuit,” O’Ryan said.
O’Ryan attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor as a musical theater major. She’s worked in theater, in national parks and in film but prefers live theater. “I like live stage.”
In her first visit to the Showboat, O’Ryan finds the venue very intimate and the audience very warm.
Schmidt grew up in St. Louis where she performed with Muny Teens and danced at the Center of Creative Arts and performed in community theater.
Schmidt studied dance and voice while in high school and is currently attending Western Michigan University. She’s already earned bachelor’s degrees in dance and Spanish and is working on a bachelor’s of fine arts degree in musical theater and a master’s degree in Hispanic studies.
While many actors rely on income from jobs like waiting tables, Schmidt plans to use her Spanish skills to work as a translator while pursuing an acting career.
Schmidt has worked at Trumpet in the Land in Ohio – a historical depiction of life on the Ohio frontier during the Revolutionary War – and was scheduled to work with Farmers Alley Theatre in Kalamazoo, Michigan in 2020. That season was canceled.
Schmidt performed in “Smokey Joe’s Cafe” and brought Miss Sandra to life in “All Shook Up” for the Showboat earlier this season.
Nancy Teerlinck is a Lynn Center, Illinois native. Her theater experience began at a young age, she said, but she was also interested in competitive swimming.
In high school, Teerlinck swam less and delved into the world of theater more.
“But then real life crept in,” said Teerlinck. Family came first. Teerlinck took a job as a flight nurse while she focused on raising her children.
As Teerlinck approached retirement age, “theater came roaring back,” she said. She’s done film and commercials but is not a fan of film, she said. Her Internet Movie Database page lists supporting roles in 2014’s “Favorite Refrain” and 2015’s “Low and Peachy.”
Teerlinck has been to Clinton before, as part of the cast of “Bridges of Madison County” in 2017 and “Caberet” in 2018. She was scheduled for two plays at the Showboat in 2020, but the season was canceled due to COVID.
Wipperling plays the mother of Schmidt’s character in “Church Basement Ladies,” and she’s become Schmidt’s work mom during this play, Schmidt said.
“Being the youngest in the cast, I look up to these ladies a lot,” said Schmidt. Her three co-stars are all mothers to her in different ways, she said.
Wipperling, a native of St. Albans, Vermont, is Instructor of Musical Theatre at Western Illinois University.
“My parents wanted me to have a career that makes money,” Wipperling said. She would not be a starving actor. She became a teacher.
For seven years Wipperling taught vocal music to students in grades 6-12 in Sac City, Winthrop and Sioux City. She also helped with school plays.
Still loving theater, the teacher decided to give acting a shot. She moved to New York where she attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Then, with 10 months left on her lease, she performed five shows, three concerts and a web series.
She’s even sung solo at Carnegie Hall.
Returning to the Midwest, Wipperling joined the regional theater scene and made some commercials.
“I really wanted to get back to teaching,” said Wipperling. She earned a master of fine arts degree in acting from Louisiana State University and became a musical theater instructor.
Wipperling’s acting has taken her to the Old Creamery Theatre Company in Amana, to The Texas Shakespeare Festival and to the Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park, South Dakota.
Wipperling heard about the Showboat when the artistic director held auditions at Western Illinois University. While her students auditioned, Wipperling checked the Showboat’s need for women her age.
“It’s a really nice space,” Wipperling said of the Showboat. “This is a size of space that we constantly fill houses.” The audience is close and can feed off the energy of the actors, she said.
“You can just feel it,” said Teerlinck. “This is one of my favorite places to work.”
Unlike plays that are presented with minimal sets, “Church Basement Ladies” sports a full kitchen. It’s prop heavy, the women said.
The ladies work with real food on stage. “I learned how to peel potatoes,” said Schmidt.
The women work with other real props – from 1965, the year the play is set.
“She learned what a girdle was,” Teerlinck said of her young co-star.
The older women have learned from Schmidt, too. They’ve learned what slaps and what doesn’t. (Dictionary.com says that slap is a slang verb meaning to be excellent or amazing, as in “This song slaps!”)
“You’re learning girdles; we’re learning slaps,” Teerlinck told Schmidt.
The musical comedy follows four distinct characters and explores their relationships as they organize the food and solve the problems of a rural Minnesota church through Christmas dinner, the funeral of a dear friend, a Hawaiian Easter fundraiser and a hot July wedding.
The church ladies live in a small prairie town in Minnesota. “They’re very simple people,” said O’Ryan.
Everyone who sees the play will know the characters in their own lives, said Teerlinck. She sees herself in her character.
“Farmer’s wife. Check, in real life. Grandmother. Check, in real life,” Teerlinck said. She also confesses to having hot flashes and being described as a wingnut.
“This [musical] has so much heart,” said O’Ryan. “It speaks to so many people.”
“It’s going to be fun,” said Wipperling.
With the intensity of preparations for the production, time has flown, said Schmidt. “I’m going to hate to go home.”
“Church Basement Ladies” runs through Aug. 1. Show times and ticket information are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ or by calling the box office at 242-6760.
