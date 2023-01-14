CLINTON – The 39th annual Bald Eagle Watch, a program dedicated to the understanding, appreciation and protection of the national symbol, is scheduled for Jan. 21 at Lock & Dam 13 in Fulton, Illinois.
According to the Iowa and Illinois Departments of Natural Resources, bald eagle populations within both states have risen in recent years, with at least 3,100 bald eagles wintering each year in western Illinois counties and 5,709 bald eagles recorded by the Iowa DNR’s 2022 Midwinter Count, the highest number ever recorded in Iowa’s survey history.
From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the day of the event, eagles can be viewed at 4999 Lock Road, Fulton, with the help of naturalists and volunteers who will be at the site with spotting scopes. Any members of the community who wish to participate are encouraged to dress warmly and bring binoculars.
Simultaneously, exhibits and educational programs featuring lectures, videos, stories and live birds of prey will be offered at Clinton Community College, beginning with a welcome given by Jacquelynn Albrecht of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Matthew Cihaski of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at 9:30 a.m.
A short history of the wildlife in Iowa given by Ryan Welch of CCC will follow at 10 a.m., then Karen Herdkiotz of Hoo Haven in Durand, Illinois will present a bald eagle as well as other raptors at 11 a.m.
Lunch will be available for purchase, courtesy of Scout Troop 117 in Fulton, during a break, and at 1 p.m. naturalist David Stokes teaches about various animals that live with eagles. His presentation will feature song, sign language, live animals, puppets, and humor.
In the CCC Exhibit Hall, the public can view featured wildlife exhibits and enjoy food and drinks.
For more information, contact Jacquelynn Albrecht at jacquelynn_albrecht@fws.gov, Thomson Park Rangers at (815) 259-3628, or the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service at (815) 273-2732.
