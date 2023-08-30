On 8129123 at 2314 hours, Clinton County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a single vehicle roll-over accident near 320th Ave and Hwy 30. Upon the arrival of first responders, a 2008 Ford Focus was located in the westbound lanes of Hwy 30.
Preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Hwy 30 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, going onto the south shoulder of the eastbound lanes. The driver then over corrected and entered the center median where the vehicle rolled numerous times, coming to rest in the westbound lanes of traffic.
The driver of the 2008 Ford Focus was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's identity is being withheld at this time. The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office
The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Dewitt Police Dept, Dewitt Fire Dept, Genesis Ambulance, and the Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office.
