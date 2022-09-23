CLINTON — One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Clinton County.
Clinton County sheriff's deputies were dispatched around 7 p.m. Thursday to a report of a vehicle in the ditch near the intersection of 190th Street and 280th Avenue, according to a sheriff's department press release issued Friday morning.
There, deputies located an overturned vehicle in the creek bed in the 1800 block of 280th Avenue. Preliminary investigations indicate the vehicle left the road and entered the adjacent ditch, before overturning into the creek bed. The driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, sustained fatal injuries. The identity of the driver is currently behind withheld, pending proper notification of family.
The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriffs Office and the Iowa State Patrol. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, DeWitt Police Department, Iowa Department of Motor Vehicle Enforcement, DeWitt Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, Welton Fire Department and Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office.
