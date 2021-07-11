CLINTON - One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision involving a semi tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon on the U.S. 30 bridge between Clinton and Fulton, Illinois.
Authorities on Sunday night had not yet released the name of the deceased as they were notifying next of kin, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff’s office received a call shortly before 2:30 p.m. reporting a crash involving a pickup and a semi-tractor trailer. Authorities say the pickup was traveling west and crossed the centerline, striking the eastbound semi tractor-trailer nearly head on.
The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said Joel A. Blottenberger, 45 of Dixon, Illinois, was driving the semi tractor-trailer and neither he nor his passenger, Heather A. Selden, 49 of Dixon, were injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department and EMS, Fulton Police Department, Fulton Fire Department and EMS, the Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, the Whiteside County Coroner's Office, and Midwest Collision and Downtown Auto/Towing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.