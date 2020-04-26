MORRISON, Ill. — A man died and a 16-year-old girl was severely injured Saturday when their vehicle was struck by a train in Whiteside County.
About 12:35 p.m. Saturday, Whiteside County deputies responded to an accident at the Smit Road train crossing in rural Whiteside County, Sheriff John Booker said.
A 65-year-old man of Erie was driving northbound on Smit Road near Moline Road. The vehicle he was driving was struck on the driver's side door by an eastbound Burlington Northern Train, Booker said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Whiteside County Coroner's Office.
The girl, a relative of the driver, had been riding in the front passenger seat. She was airlifted by Medforce to Iowa City for life threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.
The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Erie Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Erie Police Department and the Illinois State Police. The accident is under investigation by the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office.
Whiteside County will release the names of the victims after 8 a.m. Monday, Booker said.
