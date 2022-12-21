CLINTON – One person sustained minor injuries when fire caused by a natural gas leak and a resulting explosion damaged a Clinton residence Wednesday morning.
Clinton firefighters were called at 10 a.m. to 341 Thorwaldsen Place for a reported structure fire, according to a press release. Upon arrival, firefighters found a resident outside with minor burns. Paramedics treated and transported the resident to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center’s emergency department.
The fire was located in the kitchen and quickly extinguished by fire crews, the press release states. The cause of the fire was found to be a natural gas leak in the basement of the house that resulted in an explosion.
Mutual aid was provided by the Camanche and Fulton fire departments. The Clinton Fire Department was also assisted by the Clinton Police Department, the Clinton Street Department, Iowa American Water, the Red Cross, 1-800-Board-up and Alliant Energy.
