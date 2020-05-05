CLINTON — There aren’t many left that have as much to look back on as Daniel Kramer did.
A survivor of the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Kramer died Monday at Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Clinton. He was 103.
Kramer had spoken with the Clinton Herald about the events of Dec. 7, 1941 many times. He grew up in Dubuque, attended the University of Iowa, joined the U.S. Navy and lived through one of the most harrowing attacks of World War II. Seven battleships were stationed at Pearl Harbor in early December 1941; the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Kramer was on duty on the U.S.S California.
According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, the USS California was hit forward and aft by two Japanese torpedoes in the early minutes of the Pearl Harbor raid. She was later hit by a bomb and near-missed by another, which caused additional flooding. Though her design included very good protection against underwater damage, California’s actual condition was much less satisfactory, with many watertight compartments open and some design details proving unable to resist the effects of torpedo warheads, according to the website.
“California was nearly ready to get underway when a large mass of burning oil, drifting down ‘Battleship Row’, threatened to set the ship on fire. She was ordered abandoned, and, when the crew returned on board sometime later, it was impossible to control her flooding,” the website states. The ship settled to the bottom of Pearl Harbor, coming to rest on Dec. 10, 1941. Nearly 100 of her officers and men were killed in action during the Pearl Harbor attack.
Kramer, 25, at the time, had enlisted one year before the the ships were attacked. He had been married less than six months.
“General quarters were sounded,” Kramer said in an interview with the Herald a few years ago. “That means everyone gets to their battle station. My battle station was on the bridge of the battleship. That is where the ship is steered from. We did not get underway before we were attacked by bombs and torpedoes. The battleship slowly sank in the water where the main deck was under water but the rest of the battleship was not. It was a total surprise.”
In an attack that killed nearly 2,500 people, Kramer survived. He went on to Fort Shafter, not escaping more bomb attacks from Japanese airplanes.
He continued his military service until 1946, when he moved back to Clinton with his wife. There, he started a new career with DuPont.
When 2020 started there were fewer than 20 Pearl Harbor survivors still alive in the United States, putting Kramer in an elite group of military veterans.
“Many people that were actually there are gone,” Kramer told the Herald in 2016 on the 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. “Memory is a factor. Trying to remember something that happened 75 years ago is difficult, even though it was a major disaster your life.”
Kramer’s obituary is published on page A4 of today’s Clinton Herald.
