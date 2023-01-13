CLINTON — One person was injured and a dog died as the result of a structure fire Thursday night in Clinton.
The Clinton Fire Department was dispatched to the area of McDonald’s on North Second Street shortly before 11 p.m. to investigate a smell of smoke in the area.
Crews responded to the area and located a structure fire nearby at 716 N. Second St. A full structure fire response was requested as on-scene crews began firefighting operations at the two-story wood frame residential structure.
The residence had moderate smoke coming from the second floor. Crews located a victim inside the building who was removed by fire crews and was transported by Clinton Fire Department ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. The condition of the patient is unknown, according to a Clinton Fire Department press release.
Crews were able to initiate a rapid attack on the second-floor fire and had the fire knocked down within minutes, according to the press release.
A dog was found dead in the residence as a result of the fire, the press release stated.
Crews remained on scene for roughly three hours to ensure the fire was extinguished and to secure the building. The fire remains under investigation at this time. Crews were assisted on scene by the Clinton Police Department, Clinton Public Works, Fulton Fire Department, Clinton County Communications (dispatch), and Alliant Energy.
