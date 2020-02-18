CLINTON — An open house meant to celebrate 100 years of Clinton High School has been rescheduled for Sunday. A snowstorm canceled the original event in January.
The open house is a collaboration between Clinton History Club and Clinton High School Synergy students. History Club founders John Rowland and Gregg Obren pitched their initiative to Synergy students, and Rose Flores, Jack Marlowe and David Kremer began planning the event.
Sunday from 1-3 p.m., Synergy History Club and the Clinton History Club will welcome the public to the Clinton High School library where residents can see local collections of CHS memorabilia.
“My thought was, it’s the kickoff for 100 years [of CHS],” said Rowland last month. The bond issue to pay for the current high school passed in 1919. The school opened in 1921.
Many historic items were probably lost in the fire of January 1968, said Rowland. Two plaques from 1921, one naming school board members and school administrators and another honoring the family that donated the land for the school, are now in storage at the Clinton County Historical Society Museum, he said, as is the memorial plaque of President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address purchased by the Class of 1916, which may or may not have been moved to the current CHS in 1921 from Roosevelt High.
Sunday’s open house in the CHS commons is scheduled for 1-3 p.m. The doors open at noon for people displaying items. Tables and chairs will be provided. Refreshments will be available.
Visitors should use the east door by the commons.
Synergy History Club will conduct tours to additional historical items on display in other areas of the school.
Anyone who wishes to show CHS memorabilia Sunday should contact Synergy History Club, Gregg Obren at Gobren74@live.com or 563-503-8345 or John Rowland at jrow242@gmail.com or 563-593-1101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.