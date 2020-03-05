MORRISON, Ill. — Illinois residents don’t have to declare a party in order to vote in this month’s primary, but their choices for Democratic presidential nominees is quickly dwindling.
Illinois has an open primary, which means voters don’t have to be affiliated with a political party in order to vote for partisan candidates, Whiteside County Clerk Dana Nelson said Thursday. Voters request either the Republican or the Democratic ballot regardless of what parties they are registered with.
“You just have to be a registered voter,” Nelson said. “You’re never locked into a ballot.”
Four years ago, voter turnout was about 35%, which is high, Nelson said. This year, early voting has been slow. “If we got 35%, that would be a good turnout.”
The Illinois primaries are set for Tuesday, March 17, and already all but three of 13 candidates on the ballot have dropped out.
Of the Democratic candidates listed on the Whiteside County ballot, only Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Tulsi Gabbard are still campaigning.
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar left the race earlier this week. Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out Thursday.
The Republican primary ballot lists Donald Trump and Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente as candidates.
Patrick Grady moved back to Illinois three years ago after spending 30 years in California. He hadn’t intended to vote in the Illinois primary, assuming that he had to declare a party. Now that he knows the primary is open, he may take the time to vote, he said.
“I don’t have a preference, but I have a choice that I don’t like,” Grady said. Given a choice between Biden and Sanders, he prefers Biden.
Grady wants a candidate who, if elected, “won’t humiliate the office of president.” That office deserves to be respected, he said.
“[The Republican Party has] lost their identity in my opinion,” Grady said. He was thrilled with Barack Obama’s presidency and voted for Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election.
Whiteside County is considered a pivot county by BallotPedia, giving Trump a 6.18% victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016 after supporting Barack Obama by more than 17% in both the 2008 and 2012 elections.
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is up for reelection, unopposed in the Democratic primary. Durbin was first elected in 1996 and has been the Senate Democratic Whip since 2005, the second-highest position in the Democratic leadership in the U.S. Senate.
Republicans Mark C. Curran Jr., Tom Tarter, Casey Chlebek, Peggy Hubbard and Robert Marshall are running for the opportunity to unseat Durbin.
Incumbant Cheri Bustos faces no challenger for the Democratic nomination for Illinois’s 17th Congressional District. Esther Joy King and William W. Fawell will vie for the Republican nomination.
Thursday, March 12 is the last day the Election Authority, in Morrison, can receive a mailed application for an absentee ballot.
Early voting is taking place at the Office of the Whiteside County Clerk from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Monday, March 16. Saturday voting is available in Morrison only from 9 a.m. to noon March 7 and March 14.
Early votes are counted as absentee ballots on election day.
Polls on election day are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
