CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution Monday to enter into settlement agreements related to opioid litigation.
The Supervisors voted 3-0 to approve the resolution. Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker confirmed the county was sent the resolution because it was one of the "60-some counties in Iowa that, if you will, lawyered up for this settlement."
The resolution involves two settlements, one by the distributors and one involving Johnson and Johnson, Van Lancker said. The resolution also includes authorization for Supervisors Chairman Tom Determann to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the state, Van Lancker said. The agreement outlines that 75% of the funds allocated to the counties need to be used on specified issues to address opioid prevention, Van Lancker said. The funds will come into the state through the Attorney General's Office and will be split among the counties, he added.
If all 99 counties in Iowa chose to sign up, the State of Iowa will give a substantially higher amount than if not all 99 counties sign up, Van Lancker stressed.
"We have to send these settlements and the (Memorandum of Understanding) back up to our attorney's office. And they'll be taken care of from there," Van Lancker said. "Again, if all 99 counties sign up, the State of Iowa gives a substantially larger amount than if not all sign up."
Some counties believe they do not need the money, Van Lancker said. However, it is preferred that all counties in the state sign up, he said. Counties not in need of the funds do not need to apply to the attorney general for the funds, he noted.
"That just creates more for the counties that could use it," Van Lancker said. "As you know, Clinton County's one of those top counties that could use those funds. So just telling you in case you see something from ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) and Bill Peterson. Maybe they'll ask you to reach out to another county and ask them to please join."
Board Vice Chairman Jim Irwin Jr. questioned whether the county needs to be proactive and reach out to individuals at other counties with which they might have a relationship. Van Lancker plans to contact Peterson and see if there is anyone to whom the county should reach out, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.