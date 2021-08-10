CLINTON — Representatives from the City of Clinton, the Clinton County Board of Supervisors, the Victory Center, Gateway Area Community Center, the YWCA, the Sisters of St. Francis and other organizations discussed Tuesday how they might use the Confucius International property at 400 N. Bluff Blvd. to help the homeless, provide education and increase job readiness.
Less than three months after Pangaea School Board Member Brian Clem told The Clinton Herald that Confucius International Education Group isn’t ready to throw in the towel, community leaders met to discuss how it might use the organization’s empty campus.
“We listed it for sale about two weeks ago,” Clem said Tuesday. Investors were tired of losing money, he said.
Clem, a member of the Oregon House of Representatives, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting but said in an interview Tuesday afternoon that CIEG’s realtor, Dennis Lauver of Howes and Jefferies, was authorized to speak for CIEG.
According to Clem, the Sisters of St. Francis contacted CIEG a year ago about the possibility of using the campus for housing for people in need. Because CIEG expected to have students on campus in the long term, it couldn’t offer the buildings for use, Clem said.
But CIEG hasn’t been able to put students back on the Clinton campus—partly due to parents’ COVID concerns and partly because of visa regulations for public school students. The organization fell behind on property taxes.
Clem said in May that those unpaid taxes did not signal the end for Pangaea and CIEG’s involvement in Clinton. CIEG still hoped to collaborate with Clinton High School to educate foreign students, Clem said, though CIEG was in negotiations with Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf, not with Clinton High School, at the time.
“The options are really still pretty open. We do have a couple of parties who have made offers and expressed interest,” said Clem.
But the Sisters of St. Francis and other community leaders in Clinton also expressed interest in the property and conducted a meeting Tuesday to gauge interest in a collaborative project.
At least one potential buyer doesn’t need all of the space and might lease space to community organizers for services, Clem said. The property will very likely change hands in the next six months to a year, he said.
Lingtao Kong, the founder and Chinese investor of CIEG still wants to make the school program work, said Clem. CIEG may find a buyer who will lease space back to CIEG when students return.
“We still are recruiting,” said Clem. Kong is trying to convince parents to send their children to the United States.
Currently, CIEG students are attending Rivermont Collegiate in Bettendorf. It makes sense to have the students living there rather than in Clinton “until we get our numbers up,” Clem said.
Tuesday’s meeting was facilitated by former state senator Rita Hart and by Lauver.
A long-term partnership between organizations and governments of Clinton County could alleviate some problems faced by Clinton County, including homelessness and lack of education needed to fill science, technology, engineering and math jobs, Hart said.
Space for such an undertaking is available at the former Ashford campus. “That campus is near and dear to my heart,” Hart said.
Years ago, developers had a mission to put the campus to good use. Hart feels like they’re back to where they started, she said.
When Ashford University left Clinton, a group of local residents created Clinton Catalyst to buy the Bluff Blvd. property, Clem said in a 2019 interview. Gateway Foundation, Clinton Regional Development Corporation and Clinton County Development Association helped make the transaction possible.
Clinton Catalyst took title to the Ashford property in December 2015.
The group planned to create a STEM school for Iowa, Clem said. Ashford had installed new STEM labs on campus in 2012, so the equipment was already there.
But setting up a STEM school required government money, and the government didn’t have money to give. Clinton Catalyst spent a quarter of a million dollars on the project before realizing it wouldn’t get government funding, Clem said.
In late 2016, Iowa Governor Terry Branstad told the developers that Iowa was cutting funding for schools and suggested the group partner with the Chinese, who could pay the bills.
“China is the number one supplier of high school kids to the U.S. market,” Clem said in 2019. Clinton Catalyst did as Branstad suggested, finding an educational partner in Confucius International Education Group founded by Lingtao Kong.
Clinton Catalyst deeded the campus to CIEG in July 2018, and students arrived for the fall term. Living in the dorms on the New Six Arts campus, the students attended Clinton High School.
Because of regulations governing public schools, the partnership with Clinton became impossible to maintain. CIEG sent most of its students to Rivermont Collegiate in 2019 and all of them have attended Rivermont since then.
But the empty campus could solve some of Clinton’s housing problems, Lauver said Tuesday.
“To alleviate the homeless problem, to be affective, we need a shelter in Clinton,” Hart said. In order for a shelter to be successful, it has to have wrap-around services so people not only have housing, but they have access to services that will help them be successful, such as mental health and employment services.
County Supervisor Jim Irwin said Tuesday that Clinton County recently opened a resource center at the Law Center to provide a single place for to access resources.
Ray Gimenez, executive director of The Victory Center, said he’s been housing the homeless in Clinton for 34 years with a 48-bed men’s shelter and a separate women’s shelter.
“But we have a gap,” Gimenez said. The County has nowhere to house homeless families. “We do need another shelter, but we need housing for families.”
“There’s lots of great things going on, but there are gaps,” Hart said.
The County also needs workforce training, especially in process manufacturing, said Lauver. In the U.S., for every 10 unfilled STEM jobs, only one person is properly trained for it. But in Iowa, only one person has sufficient training for every 42 open STEM positions.
“Iowa’s behind the curve on this,” said Lauver.
Erin Cole, Chief Executive Officer of Clinton Regional Development Association, said discussion is already underway to implement classes in Clinton to meet the needs of employers in Scott and Clinton Counties.
Irwin reminded the group of the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges bond issue that will add career training in the county, but Hart said those classes don’t include process manufacturing.
Iowa State Senator Chris Cournoyer, who attended Tuesday’s meeting electronically, mentioned the state’s Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates program, Future Ready Iowa and the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council. “There are programs out there,” she said.
It’s happening at the state level, said Lauver, but not at the local level.
Skyline Executive Director Shane Buer said jobs are available. But Gimenez said the homeless lack the education needed to perform those jobs.
Custom Pack will train, said Irwin. “They just need bodies. They will train you.”
Lauver presented action plan details that included the need to designate a tax-exempt entity and a government entity, various potential sources of funding and details such as who would write grant applications for projects and what the timelines would be.
Monday’s preliminary meeting was a start to discussion and collaboration, according to organizers. “The idea is just to get your brains started,” said Hart.
