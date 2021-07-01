CLINTON — In three weeks, thousands of people will arrive in Clinton to start the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, and organizers want residents to be prepared.
Thousands of vehicles, supporting more than 15,000 bicyclists, will arrive in Clinton July 23 and 24 to park while they bike across Iowa in the Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa, said Matt Parbs.
VIP parking will be provided at Allied Field between NelsonCorp Field and the Riverview Swimming Pool. Cyclists will be able to dip their tires in the river at the Marina boat ramp and bike or walk to their vehicles nearby.
Other vehicles will park on the grass between Liberty and Camanche Avenues. This area is along Clinton’s bike path, said Parbs. Cyclists can dip their tires at the river on the last day and bike to their vehicles along the bike path.
The Clinton RAGBRAI committee has sold close to 700 parking spots already, Parbs said.
Charter buses will may find other lots, Parb said. Pork Belly Ventures, the largest charter, will park in Clinton Park to pick up cyclists and gear.
As the end point of RAGBRAI, Clinton doesn’t usually have the benefit of cyclists staying in town into the evening, said Parbs. By 2 or 3 p.m., the charters are going to be gone, he said, “So we don’t have things planned for after 3 p.m.”
Lesley Webster, Director, Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau, said organizers want to encourage RAGBRAI riders to return to Clinton, even if they don’t stay late at the end of the the ride.
“We’d like to ... encourage people to come back,” she said. From Rummaging Along the River and a concert by Hotel California at the Wild Rose Casino in September to October’s Brew Fest, Clinton’s activities will be promoted to the thousands arriving the end of July.
For riders and observers who want to stay in town July 31, Clinton will provide entertainment on Riverview Drive at Sixth Avenue North beginning about 9 a.m.
“We do hope that they stay,” said Parbs. Bikers riding solo might have lunch and a beer and leave, but Parbs hopes more people than usual will hang around the entertainment stage.
And the public is invited, said Parbs. RAGBRAI food and entertainment are not for cyclists and visitors only.
Riders will probably reach Clinton earlier than usual this, Parbs said. The final route is a short one, 31.6 miles from DeWitt through Charlotte and Goose Lake and into Clinton on Highway 136.
Goose Lake will have an event, said Parbs, and riders will find a street party at Lyons Tap and Bicycle Station on Main Avenue when it reaches Clinton.
From Main Avenue, cyclists will ride down Pershing to the dip site on Riverview Drive.
Clinton RAGBRAI could use some volunteers to help with parking July 23 and 24, said Parbs. On July 31, volunteers will be needed along the route and at the dip site as well as for cleanup throughout town.
Anyone wishing to help with RAGBRAI should contact Parbs at the Sawmill Museum, 563-242-0343, or Webster at 563-242-5702.
Volunteer orientations are scheduled for Tuesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Alliant Energy, Citizens First Bank and First Wealth Financial Group LLP are major sponsors for Clinton RAGBRAI.
