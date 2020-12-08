CLINTON — Orthopedic specialist Tim Micek, MD, has joined MercyOne Clinton Medical Center.
Micek is board-certified in orthopedic surgery and is accepting new patients from his office in MercyOne Specialty Care, 1410 N. Fourth St., Clinton.
Micek has 19 years of orthopedic surgery experience with patients of all ages, most recently at Champion Orthopaedics in Olive Branch, Mississippi. Before that he was an orthopedic surgeon at Atlanta Orthopaedic Specialists in Alpharetta, Georgia. Micek was the practice owner of Cornerstone Orthopaedics in Richmond, Kentucky, from 2003 to 2009, and practiced at Summit Orthopaedics in Georgetown, Kentucky, from 2001 to 2003.
His orthopedic surgery expertise includes hip and knee joint replacements; high school and college athletic injuries including shoulder, ACL and knee injury repairs; workers' compensation to keep people at work during treatment; spine evaluations and sports nutrition. He also repairs pediatric fractures, including "buckle" fractures.
"We are very pleased to have a surgeon of Dr. Micek's distinction join our provider team," said Ryan Grekoff, senior vice president, MercyOne Medical Group – Clinton. "We welcome him to MercyOne Clinton and the Clinton community."
Appointments with Dr. Micek can be made by calling MercyOne Clinton Specialty Care at 244-5900.
