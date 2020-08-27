MORRISON, Ill. — Dr. Abdul Foad is now accepting new patients at Morrison Community Hospital.
Foad is a Board-certified and Fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon specializing in arthroscopic shoulder and knee surgeries, cartilage repair and transplantation, reconstructive surgery and injuries from sports activities. His subspecialty training and clinical proficiency have led the way for him to perform complex shoulder cases. He performs minimally invasive single-incision endoscopic carpal tunnel surgeries as well.
He earned his medical degree from Penn State University and completed his residency in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He also completed his fellowship in Sports Medicine and Arthroscopy from Ulleval Hospital at the International Olympic Trauma and Research Center in Oslo, Norway, where he had the opportunity to work on Olympic and professional athletes.
While working in Oslo, Foad perfected skills that were extremely successful on athletes who had suffered career-ending injuries. Using those skills, Foad performed the first knee cartilage transplant in Eastern Iowa in September 2010. He has performed thousands of surgeries that have allowed athletes to live normal pain-free lives.
Foad publishes and gives presentations on the national and international level. He recently published a simpler and less invasive technique in shoulder surgery. His successful 2-year outcome study was also recently published in a high-level peer-reviewed sports medicine journal. He continues to publish several peer-reviewed, evidence-based research papers regarding knees and shoulders. He was an expert chapter author in a recently published textbook this year: "Disorders of the Rotator Cuff and Biceps Tendon". He advocates service with science and specializes in sports medicine.
“We are proud to have someone of Dr. Foad’s recognized surgical expertise join Morrison Community Hospital as we continue to expand our specialty services,” said Pam Pfister, chief executive officer. "We are very fortunate to have a successful, highly skilled, orthopaedic surgeon at our local hospital serving patients in our community and surrounding areas. We also have a highly skilled rehabilitation team at MCH to assist Dr. Foad with a conditioning program to get you back to living a fulfilled pain-free lifestyle."
Foad provides surgical consultations at two locations: Morrison Community Hospital, 303 N. Jackson St. in Morrison or at the Center of Excellence in Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine, 4622 Progress Drive, Suite C in Davenport. More information and testimonials can be viewed at his website: http://www.foadorthopaedic.com/
He can be contacted at 815 (772) 5505.
