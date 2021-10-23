CLINTON — MercyOne of Eastern Iowa is unveiling a new mobile unit to eliminate barriers that prevent people from accessing healthcare.
The mobile unit is a 31-foot recreational vehicle that is handicap accessible and includes two full exam rooms, a waiting area, bathroom, air conditioning and solar panels and a power awning. The mobile unit will transport a team of MercyOne caregivers who will provide services to people with limited access to healthcare.
MercyOne received a “Preserving our Legacy” grant from Trinity Health to help support the purchase of the Winnebago and full customization of the vehicle, Vice President of Mission Integration for the MercyOne Eastern Region Malissa Sprenger said.
“Preserving our legacy really means this mobile unit brings us full circle back to our founding Sisters of Mercy,” Sprenger said. “Who are really the pioneers in getting out and caring for people where they were. And really it’s meant to provide access to care for anyone who may need it. Anyone that may have a barrier such as transportation or lack of insurance or may just not historically trust healthcare. We want them to know that we see you and we see the barriers that you are experiencing right now. And we want to come to you and we want to together work through those with you.”
Services that will be provided by the mobile medical unit include COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations; brain health education, screenings, prevention and resources; assessing blood pressure, temperatures and blood sugar readings; identifying risks for hypertension, stroke, diabetes, cancer and infections; and identifying and addressing barriers to accessible healthcare for under-served or uninsured community members.
“It’s just teaming up and getting the community to trust healthcare on the road type of thing,” MercyOne Dubuque Nurse and Community Health Worker Michelle Arensdorf said. “We want to meet them where they’re at and really serve them and kind of find out what their needs are and really go from there. Whether it’s booster shots, flu shots, taking them food. Just kind of seeing what treatment, what people need.”
The mobile unit will cover the Clinton area, Dubuque, Elkader, Guttenberg and Dyersville, Arensdorf said.
Stigma was one of the main issues that was identified in a recent survey, Community Health and Wellness Coordinator Andrea Barnett said.
“Just that feeling like if you have mental health or if you’re addicted to drugs, that stigma turns that,” Barnett said. “So if we can build that trust and get out there to where people feel comfortable, that’s really going to help them to start maybe changing some of their behaviors as well.”
The unit has arrived at the perfect time to meet needs in the community enhanced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sprenger believes. People have had their preventative wellness put on hold, she noted.
“The unit in addition to the vaccinations and the brain health screenings can also just do basic preventative care such as checking for hypertension or stroke or diabetes or cancer,” Sprenger said. “But while we’re doing that, we’ll also deliver nutrient-dense food and maybe coats and mittens and socks. And just develop and encourage trust in our community to get them to prioritize their health and wellness again. And really it’s just about removing any sort of disparity so that we all have equal access to healthcare and are getting those needs taken care of in a timely manner.”
MercyOne mobile unit personnel are still working on putting an initial schedule together for the mobile unit. Building community partnerships will be key to help guide them where they need to go, Barnett believes. The schedule will be made available at a later date, officials said.
Anyone interested in learning more about the services available through the MercyOne mobile medical unit is encouraged to call (563) 200-2111.
