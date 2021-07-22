DEWITT — Emergency outdoor warning sirens will sound during any severe thunderstorm warning in the DeWitt area while RAGBRAI is visiting next week.
The outdoor sirens usually only sound when there is a severe thunderstorm warning with winds in excess of 70 mph. However, due to the amount of people expected to be staying outdoors in the DeWitt area, the City of DeWitt and Clinton County Emergency Management agreed sirens will be sounded with any severe thunderstorm warning.
That change will be in effect from 7 p.m. July 30 through 7 a.m. July 31.
