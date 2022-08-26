Volunteers at the 2021 Overdose and Addiction Awareness Vigil are shown at the Riverview Bandshell after last year's event. From left, are Larry Schultz, Celeste Robbins, Shirley Darsidan, Robin Schultz, Carroll Brandt, Shane Haskell, Laura Norris, Kristin Huisenga, Dan Peart, Joel Wehde, Amanda Asay and Ellen Gackle. Photo courtesy of Kristin Huisenga