CLINTON — The fifth annual Overdose & Addiction Awareness Vigil, organized by CRUSH+, will be from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Riverview Bandshell.
The date of the event is also International Overdose Awareness Day, the world’s largest annual effort to end drug overdose deaths as well as honor the memories of those lost to drug overdoses. Clinton Substance Abuse Council Executive Director Kristin Huisenga says the focus of the vigil is about more than the loss and sadness associated with the day, however.
The vigil offers the opportunity for education and to pay tribute to loved ones as well as an empowering sense of community to anyone struggling with, in recovery from, or even indirectly affected by drug addiction or overdose, regardless of the substance.
“I’m always so inspired coming away from these,” she says. “Most just focus on the death and the overdose, and we’re focusing on the recovery and support as well, so we try to have that more uplifting atmosphere.”
So far, over 20 vendors have registered to provide resources, beginning at 5 p.m., while Dan Peart performs onstage. Support groups, substance use treatment agencies, mental health agencies, Speak Out Against Suicide, and Clinton’s DART team will all be present, as well as others providing activities for kids.
At 6 p.m., those wanting to share personal testimonials will take the stage to share parts of their stories, limited to three to five minutes each. If anyone isn’t comfortable speaking in public or on stage, though, they have the option of cardboard testimonials, by which as much or as little can be written on cardboard to be displayed.
Supplies will also be available to make luminarias for the prayer vigil that comes after testimonials. Prior to the event, they’re being made by a volunteer group, and the glow of these white bags from candles set inside will light the stage during prayer. A short, four-question form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/luminary22, from which the group is making these tributes both in memory of or in support of whomever is named.
Last year, Huisenga says, 150 people showed the strength of their support when they stood outside at the bandshell for three hours in what she describes was a slow, annoying rain. In case of inclement weather this year, the event will be moved to Clinton Community College’s auditorium. If the location remains at the Riverview Bandshell, though, everyone is encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, found that 40 million people in the U.S. had a substance use disorder in 2020.
Kayla Pruett, co-chair in organizing this event, has herself been affected. Even though this is her first year to be involved in organizing the vigil and it will be the first time she attends, Pruett feels it already holds a significant place in her heart.
“I just celebrated three years clean,” she says. “Addiction has taken the lives of so many good people that I know that I feel like this is my time to kind of put it out there and let people know the dangers of drug abuse are real and there’s a place to come back from that. We’re living proof.”
For more information, visit www.ClintonCRUSH.org, call (563) 241-4371, or email kristin@csaciowa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.