CLINTON – No one was injured when overheated machinery caught fire at Clinton’s Archer Daniels Midland plant Thursday night.
Firefighters were called to the plant, 1251 Beaver Channel Parkway, shortly before midnight Thursday for a structure fire.
While enroute, firefighters were informed that five people were trapped, but when they arrived learned the five people had escaped.
The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. No injuries were reported. The fire department was on scene for 90 minutes.
