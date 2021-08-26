MAQUOKETA — Jackson County Conservation will partner with the Dubuque, Clayton and Allamakee County Conservation departments for a multi-day paddling event on the Mississippi River.
The Driftless Paddling Tour is a trip down the Mississippi River from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, from Allamakee to Jackson County through the driftless regions of Iowa.
The Driftless region is an area that was missed during the last glaciation resulting in large, exposed rocks that can be seen along the Mississippi River, Jackson County Conservation said in a press release.
Participants will learn about many aspects of the river community, including mussel and mud puppy research, turtle and fish populations, the return of the peregrine falcon and the history of voyagers.
On Monday, participants will paddle Allamakee County from New Albin to Lansing, a 10-mile trip. On Tuesday, they’ll paddle seven miles in Clayton County from Guttenberg to the mouth of the Turkey River.
On Wednesday, participants will see Dubuque County from AY McDonald Park to Massey Marina, 8.5 miles.
On Sept. 2, the conservation departments will take participants down the Mississippi from Spruce Creek Park to Pleasant Creek Recreation Area to view its wooded limestone bluffs and the town of Bellevue, whose name means beautiful view.
The 7-mile route will take participants through Lock and Dam 12, where they’ll learn more about the lock and dam system and the wildlife along the river.
The day will begin at Spruce Creek Park, two miles north of Bellevue at 9:30 a.m. Shuttling and canoes and kayaks are available.
For more information, contact Jessica Wagner with Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or at jess@jacksonccb.com.
Cost is $10 per day if the county supplies the kayak or canoe or $5 per day if the participant supplies his own. A full itinerary for each section will be provided after registration through email. Paddlers can choose to participate one day or multiple days.
For more information, email Kaytlan with Dubuque County Conservation at kaytlan.moeller@dubuquecounty.us.
