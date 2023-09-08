CLINTON - The Paint it Back street festival took place for the very first time on Main Ave. in the Lyons District two weeks ago.
Gabriella Torres and Chris Shannon are the organizers and creators of the Paint It Back street festival, sharing their love for painting with the community.
Torres came up with the idea for this street festival a year ago when she was down in Miami and got the chance to go to the Wynwood District, seeing the Wynwood Walls for the first time.
"I was in Miami in October of 2022 and there is this district called Wynwood where every structure is covered in mural art and it is amazing. They have this fenced off area called the Wynwood Walls and you pay a little money to go in there and see them. Essentially that really was the seed for this idea," Torres says.
Torres has had a studio in the Lyons district for years, noticing that something needed to be done with the old Toyota building.
"I have been looking at that Toyota Building for years thinking it was an awesome building and that it is an important anchor point for the Lyons District. That building is owned by the Sawmill Museum and we finally had an idea that they were excited about," Torres says. "That building had been sitting there and overtime it was starting to look neglected and not taken care of so we thought 'why not use it and create something awesome'."
Shannon and Torres, along with other volunteers first had to clean up the Toyota building, picking up glass, weed-eating the parking lot as well as out sourcing a contractor to put up drywall that they could paint over. They then had seven other artists help them out to get this all done in 10 days.
"Well, artist-wise there was nine of us including Gabi and I," Shannon says. "However to get it to where you see now, there was a lot of volunteer work of both our time and a couple other people that are part of the Sawmill. Eric Johnson did a lot of work but there was a ton of glass to clean up so it wasn't a hazard."
Torres and Shannon wanted to do art a little differently than Clinton had ever seen, giving a more fresh and less forced look.
"We wanted to do something the town had never seen before and we wanted to do art that was a little edgier," Torres says. "It doesn't always have to be historical, it doesn't always have to be about the town or the business. We wanted to make art and we wanted to do it on that building."
The event started Saturday, August 19, and went until Sunday, August 27, with both Shannon and Torres putting in long hours every day.
"I started the Wednesday before the event because I had over 200 feet of wall I had to paint so I got a little bit of a head start," Shannon says. "The event technically started Saturday, August 19. It was about 10 days."
"Because we were the organizers of the event we never left the building," Torres says. "We were there from about 8 a.m. 'till midnight every single day because people would come at different times. We basically lived at that building since the 16th of August."
Joining them were seven other local and national artists that put their creativity on display.
"There was no inspiration behind the artwork. I told everyone involved to do their own thing as long as it was not obscene and to keep it family friendly," Shannon says.
"There was no theme and the inspiration was to give artists a venue to do what they love to do," Torres says.
To Torres and Shannon, the event was a success as members of the public gave plenty of positive feedback.
"It went better than expected honestly. The general public was so great. We had so many drive-by's where people gave us thumbs ups. It was non-stop cars of people on that day when we were all done," Shannon says.
"We had a ton of thank you's and people bringing us waters was awesome," Torres says
Going forward, the hope is that this festival will be a yearly thing where they will switch up the artwork every to help keep everything fresh.
"We wanna make this a yearly thing where the whole building gets changed every year," Shannon says. "We're also hoping that there may be added wall space at some point."
"When we presented this to the Sawmill I told them we wanted to change it every year because people get really used to their surroundings and we want it to keep it nice and fresh," Torres says. "We also think it'll attract more artists and people."
