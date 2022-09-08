MORRISON, Ill. — Paint the Town will be Sept. 17 in Morrison.
This year, Morrison’s one-of-a-kind family visual arts festival will feature 1,750 squares ready for painting by children, families, and artists of all ages. To pre-register to paint, visit www.paintthetownmorrison.com.
Pre-registration cost is $20 per person and can be done up to 11 a.m. on the day of the event. After 11 a.m. the cost increases to $25 per person.
When the 25th anniversary event in 2019 was rained out and the pandemic cancelled 2020 and 2021 events, the Children’s Art Preservation Association resolved to rewind the clock and not miss celebrating this important milestone. The event’s slogan for 2022 is Paint the Town Rewind.
Surrounding the Main Street Morrison event, almost 50 business windows will be painted by amateur and professional artists, and once again, Morrison’s town center will be filled with color, music and food for children and families.
Community support has always been the backbone of Paint the Town. Volunteers make up every aspect of event organization and planning and are always needed to fill positions on planning committees or provide help all the way up to the day of the event. To volunteer for Paint the Town, contact Angela Reamer at (815) 499-8128 or by email at angela.reamer@gmail.com
Sponsors enable the planning committees to keep the registration cost low, provide great entertainment and subsequently allow CAPA to channel event profits to scholarships in the visual arts for graduating Morrison High School seniors, scholarships for continuing college education in the visual arts and community projects in the visual arts.
To inquire about becoming a Paint the Town sponsor contact Dana McCoy at paintmorrison@gmail.com or click on the Sponsors tab at www.paintthetownmorrison.com
