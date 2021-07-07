CLINTON — After holding a virtual run last year due to COVID-19, the Pam Pray Memorial Four Mile Run/Fun Walk is set to return to an in-person run later this month.
The 40th annual event is scheduled for July 18. The race, which will start and finish at Sixth Avenue South and Riverview Drive, raises money to benefit the Children’s Therapy Center and Make-A-Wish.
The adult run is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Runners will go down the bike path and then turn around and come back to complete the 4-mile race, race organizer Jean Roeder said Tuesday. There will be a quarter-mile children’s race at 7:45 a.m. All children who participate will receive a trophy.
Roeder’s goal is to bring in $17,000 this year, she said.
“If we make $17,000 this year, it’ll bring the total amount raised for handicapped children to $500,000 over 40 years,” Roeder said. “So that’s kind of my goal.”
In the event’s first year, it raised $776, Roeder said. She added the most they have ever raised in one year is about $20,000. They were able to raise $17,000 last year even with the event being held virtually, Roeder said.
“Last year with COVID, we did pretty well,” Roeder said. “We brought in $17,000. And we had a virtual race we put off until November and people just turned in their times. Came in and picked up T-shirts and door prizes and stuff. And that was all we could do.”
Individuals can sign up for the race ahead of time or can sign up the day of the race. Signup will begin a 7 a.m. July 18. Race-day registration will be held at the Clinton Masonic Center, 416 S. First St.
Pre-race check in will be from 7-8 a.m. at the Masonic Center. Individuals are asked to wear a mask when indoors.
Fruit, cookies, bagels and Wendy’s chili will be available after the race at the Masonic Center, Roeder added.
Plaques will be awarded for the first three places in each division and engraved rocks will be awarded to the overall winners of the 4-mile run.
