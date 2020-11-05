CLINTON — The Pam Pray Memorial 4-mile run/walk event will be from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 8.
Participants can run or walk 4 miles anywhere and bring in their time. Check in at the Masonic Center in Clinton and pick up a T-shirt, turn in pledge contest money and check the board for door prizes. Participants can bid on silent auction items.
They also can register the day of the event for $30. Snacks will be provided.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and socially distance from others.
For more information, call (563) 249-7629.
