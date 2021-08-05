CLINTON — The recent Pam Pray Memorial 4 Mile Run/Fun Walk raised $17,000.
The female overall winner was Amanda Nelson of Springfield, with a time of 26:49. Other winners include:
Ages 11-19: Holly Beauchamp, Bellevue, 28:33 and Natalie Krogman, Clinton, 31:00;
20-29: Victoria Wacker, Camanche, 1:01:22;
30-34: Karen Daniels, Clinton, 41:36 and Kelsey Winkler Herbeck, Fulton, 42:38:
35-39: Julie Anderson, Rock Island, 33:29, Carol Windmiller, Blue Grass, 35:35, and Praxides Ojeda, Clinton, 36:49;
40-44: Shanna Krogman, Clinton, 30:40, Jennifer Thomas, 35:57, and Hannah VanHyfte, Clinton, 38:49;
45-49: Cindy Weets, Clinton, 29:22, Diane Dahl, Camanche, 31:31, and Cynthia Reade, Geneseo, 34:38;
50-54: Kris Whalen, Clinton, 39:36, Kristine Diephus, Thomson, 44:40. and Susan Sentra, Cedar Rapids, 59:52;
55-59: Kris Gradert, Clinton, 53:55 and Jane Bailey, Clinton, 54:27;
60-64: Ann Eisenman, Clinton, 34:09, Elaine Argo, Nokomis, FL, 34:52, and Denise Jensen, Clinton, 48:49;
65-69: Peggy Neavor, Davenport, 43:31, Beth Loy, Moline, 49:31, and Patti Stark, Clinton, 53:54;
70-79: Gwen Hobson, Albany, 34:24, Marjorie Baker, Clinton, 49:01, and Cheryl Warren, Fulton, 54:29;
80+; Barb Donald, Bettendorf, 1:11.01.
The male overall winner was Bryan Glass of Springfield with a time of 20:56.
11-19: Conner Sattler, Clinton, 25:04;
20-29: Dalton Rice, Davenport, 21:51;
30-34: Adam Naeve, Bryant, 33:12;
35-39: Cody Seeley, Clinton, 34:23;
45-49: Jason VanHyfte, Clinton, 27:57;
50-54: David Reid, Fairfax, 31:46 and Bryan Buhmam, Bettendorf, 55:34;
55-59: Chris VanSpybroek, East Moline, 57:04 and Dannie Reynolds, Walcott, 57:29;
60-64: Gary Bos, Hillsdale, 27:33, Tom Wolf, Orangeville, 33:46 and Norbert Gonnsen, Maquoketa, 36:26;
65-69: Randy Stark, Clinton, 35:03, Gary Loy, Moline, 42:45 and David Hayes, Clinton, 45:24;
70-79: Greg Dennis of Clinton, 33:38 and David Bruce, Sterling, 59:30;
80+: Frank Bay, Milan, 34:55.
