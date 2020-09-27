CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association approved $360,000 in spring grant funds to 12 organizations earlier this year but agreed to suspend the fall grant cycle due to a loss of revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Clinton County Development Association board in June approved allocating the grants, which included six grants of at least $35,000. The largest grant was awarded to the Lost Nation Booster Club and Lost Nation Fire for $58,041 for firefighting gear. The Charlotte Firefighters Association received $49,373 for Air-Paks. The Midwest Lumber Museum, doing business as the Sawmill Museum, was granted $49,000 for a universal exhibit. The Clinton Fire Department was awarded $45,000 for personal protective equipment replacement.
The Skyline Center and Clinton County Conservation Board received grants between $35,000 and $37,000. The remaining six grants awarded were between $7,000 and $35,000. Other organizations awarded grants were the Central Saver Athletic Boosters Club, Inc.; Fishing Has No Boundaries Eastern Iowa Chapter; the Clinton County Historical Society Museum; Camanche Community School District; YWCA Clinton and the City of Calamus.
Thirty-six requests were submitted for the fall grant cycle, totaling more than $1.4 million. Nine applications were disqualified. The remaining 27 qualified applications were considered by the review committee.
The Clinton County Development Association earlier this year also decided to skip the fall grant cycle. The group cited limited funding due to the mandated closure of the Wild Rose Casino because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this year ordered casinos in Iowa to be closed from March 17 to May 31 due to COVID-19.
