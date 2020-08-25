CLINTON — If COVID policies have a silver lining, it's lower interest rates. Matt Gillespie of Piper Sandler credited the pandemic economy for the 1.826% interest rate bid for Clinton School District bonds Monday.
"You had very, very good bids today," Gillespie told the school board. The low bid came from Robert W. Baird & Company in Milwaukee.
The low rate will allow the District to issue all $38 million in bonds it will sell to finance the $62 million high school renovation project. The District had planned to bond only $30 million now to stay under its allowed tax levy of $2.70, said Gillespie. The other $8 million would have been bonded about 2022.
With the lower interest rate, the entire $38 million fit under the District's tax levy rate of $2.70.
Piper Sandler recommended issuing the entire amount now because the future of property values is uncertain, and a future decline would not be in the District's favor.
Standard and Poors assigned an A rating to the Clinton school bonds, said Gillespie. Most schools in Iowa would not get above the A+ range, but Clinton's rating was slightly less because of past budget issues and wealth issues.
The rating rose to AA with bond insurance.
Of the seven bids, Baird offered 1.825%, slightly lower than the next lowest rate of 1.91% from Janney Montgomery Scott.
Clinton's bond issue is unique, said Gillespie, because it's in excess of $10 million. Other Iowa schools in similar situations have received rates between 1.96% and 2.21%, he said. "So thus far this year, you are the winner."
According to Piper Sandler's figures, the estimated levy needed to cover the bond will be $2.69 this year, but only $2.56 in 2022 and subsequent years. The District could lower the levy in those years, Gillespie said, or it could keep the levy at $2.70 and use the extra money to pay off the bond faster, saving taxpayers a million or more in interest.
Gillespie said the District might also receive more then the projected $19 million from Secure and Advanced Vision for Education bond proceeds in 2022, which would reduce the amount of Physical Plant and Equipment Levy and SAVE cash contributions the District would have to commit to the project.
"Sounds like we couldn't come out any better than we did," said Board President Eric Gettes.
Earlier during the meeting, the school board approved a bid of $689,800 from Goetz Concrete Construction for the paving of the north field parking lot. The paving is the first step in the Clinton High School renovation project.
