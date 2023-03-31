CLINTON — Matt Parbs has been hired as Grow Clinton's vice president of Community & Economic Development.
Parbs will be joining Grow Clinton following a decade of serving as the director of the Sawmill Museum in Clinton. The mission of Grow Clinton, a 501(c)(6) organization, is to promote business growth, build community, and advocate for the sustainable economic success of the Greater Clinton Region.
In March 2022, the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce merged with the Clinton Regional Development Corp. to form Grow Clinton. As part of its development as a newly formed non-profit, Grow Clinton has expanded its organization, adding team members to meet the growing demands of its member investors, said Grow Clinton president and CEO Andy Sokolovich.
"We started with hiring our director of Marketing & Event Planning, Ashley Hatteberg. Ashley has done a wonderful job hosting events and introducing new networking opportunities to our membership," Sokolovich said. "Now it is time to introduce Matt Parbs as the vice president of Community & Economic Development. Parbs arrives to Grow Clinton with experience in tourism and economic development. His passion is unmatched, and we are excited to leverage his talents to grow the organization and serve our members."
"For 10 years, I've had the greatest group of people to help me grow the Sawmill Museum. I'm excited to join a rock star team at Grow Clinton to develop the Gateway area. Seeing all the amazing projects and initiatives underway with Grow Clinton and the value we provide for the community is beyond exciting. I'm honored to get a chance to join the efforts to be the one-stop shop for growth in the River Cities," said Parbs.
With the addition of Parbs to the Grow Clinton team, the organization will expand its focus on community development by leveraging his experience in grant writing, tourism, and the overall well-being of the Greater Clinton Region.
