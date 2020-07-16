Eagle Point Park, as we know it, was the dream of Lee Hannaher.
His dream for the park in 1933 was bold.
The park of his dreams was full of cherry blossoms like in D.C. with a bridge suspended 150 feet above the river. The bridge allowed people to touch the nose of the famous face rock.
In addition, the castle was to be carved into another rock and was to be three stories high. The curvy road would go right through the first floor. Ironically, he thought the veranda would provide views of the thousand islands.
He is also responsible for getting good trails throughout the park, most famous for generations would be the Lemon Squeezer. For those who have done the squeeze, you used to have to slide down to get down.
Statewide in 1935, the Iowa WPA workers voted to strike for prevailing wages. Clinton County workers “voted, unanimously to keep what we have.” Once again, the records show that while workers struck up and down the river and all through the state, unionization was uneven in Clinton.
Here are a few other amazing stories about Clinton from the past:
• I still have never given up on my search for Johnny Carson and his mentioning Clinton. Apparently, in Feb. 2, 1977, Johnny Carson had Alex Haley on the show as Haley made a book about Carson’s family tree.
While I can’t find evidence of the transcript, we can see reports throughout the state a week later from Dr. Herbert Carson, Clinton’s dentist since World War I. Dr. Carson passed along that he tuned into the episode and heard Johnny mention his great-uncle practicing dentistry in Clinton. Dr. Carson also mentioned that Johnny rarely came around as “he’s too busy making money.”
If accurate, this is the instance of Carson mentioning Clinton. A decade later Johnny Carson is sued for $5 million by a dentist after Carson compares dentistry to the Gestapo.
• The story of John Hullinger has been in the paper before, but I found a reference in an Alabama paper that Hullinger delivered 3,309 babies. He made the news in the 1950s, and appeared on TV shows for being a father in his 90s, twice. In England, a doctor, still practicing at age of 100, had delivered 18,000 babies.
• During 1996’s Funfest held at Courtland Young Southside Park in South Clinton, Gus Carlson was honored as being the oldest resident at 97. The fest, headed by Riverside Presbyterian Church, was continuing 140 years of south-side pride.
It is always amazing to see how such a small town had so many distinct neighborhoods. None more than South Clinton. One day someone with unlimited time will study South Clinton for what it was – a neighborhood isolated by the train tracks, which created a unique culture both south of the viaduct and with the outsiders who coined such a phrase.
• In 1978, 15 percent of South Clinton lived below poverty, twice the city level. Ninety percent of the houses predated World War II. The one school, Irving, was scheduled to close. At the same Funfest, Marvin Hill was present; he had survived the 1922 caving in of Irving.
In 1976, South Clintonians feared that the closure of Irving would result in bullying, isolated kids, and kids not able to take advantage of school activities due to lack of transportation. Over my time at the museum, it’s been amazing hearing from former residents and businesses and about shared meals, getting coal from the Curtis factory, boxing rings, watching out for the kids, and yes, the occasional wild story.
• In 1963, there was a jail riot. Sixteen prisoners rioted over only having one toilet and just general ill feelings. The bullpen where the riot occurred had been condemned for 20 years. The root of the riot turned out to be four six-packs of beer energizing the prisoners.
• In 1921, the Clinton County Banking Association armed 40 members of their vigilance committee with Winchester riot guns to help protect against bank robbers. In 1932, Clifford Edwards of Clinton went to Louisville, recruited three friends, and planned a mega robbery of City National Bank. They got away with $106,000. They took control of the janitor, Clyde Willetts, and then took control of 38 workers/customers as they came in until the right person came in to allow them into the vault. In today’s money, they made off with $2 million. When caught, they had $500 on them; the other $100,000 was hidden in Camanche.
• In 1981, CPR was still new. In 1977, Kiwanis Club of Clinton held a pancake breakfast at the hospital to raise money to buy a CPR doll to help spread the life-saving technique. Brian Guy is credited with being the first in Clinton to use CPR. He saved John Heinitz, who was 2 years old, after having a seizure. The mother, walking near the Showboat, somehow brought the baby into the law center, and equally amazing, Brian was just like, “Oh yeah, CPR.”
• The year 1921 was the time for marriage in the Lamb family. In August, Artemus Gates married into the greater JP Morgan family; his bride was the daughter of a partner of the Morgans. In January of that year, Celeste Lamb’s marriage made quite the story. Celeste was due to marry Ensign Holcomb, a soldier and leading man. However, for the third time, Holcomb was left standing.
On the last delay, Celeste ran away with Robert Smith of Hammond. Hours before the wedding, Lamb was marrying Smith. The Holcomb wedding was to be in Clinton, so she fled the Lamb’s Woodland home. The couple first went to Muscatine to get a license but were denied. So, they wed in Fort Madison.
• In 1941, while celebrating that year’s corn conference in Chicago, Clinton was described as the hometown of Lillian Russell, the inventor of the flyswatter, and home to the SPSCPG. The story was how Clinton’s cattle industry was so large that the county imported corn for human consumption. The car-load-lot championship for nine years running was between three Clinton County farmers and a farmer from Kansas City. In 1946, the big news was the Clinton oat, a variety named after Clinton County that was bringing out amazing yields.
Clinton’s change from sawmill town to urban center was quick. In 1923, of the 25,000 people in Clinton, there were 4,000 cars, 250 trucks, 20 taxis, and 10 buses. It never ceases to amaze me how quickly the town transitioned from a dead sawmill town. Yet, those agricultural roots drove the economy.
