(Editor's note: Revised to remove name of child who tested positive for COVID.)
CLINTON — The mother of a Jefferson Elementary student who tested positive for COVID on Monday is upset that the school district didn't do more to prevent the spread of COVID, but the school says it follows health department guidelines.
Clinton School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy said the District had 22 active cases of COVID as of Monday.
"We do have three adults that are positive, and they are being quarantined," DeLacy said. "If [the student] is positive, that is the first student at Jefferson this year that is positive."
"We usually wait to hear from Clinton County Public Health," DeLacy said.
DeLacy confirmed Tuesday that a Jefferson student tested positive for COVID-19.
Nia, who declined to give her last name, said Monday that her family lives with another family that tested positive for COVID, but the school told Nia that her son had to attend school or be counted truant.
Her son's friend was tested because he was a close contact of an adult at Jefferson who tested positive, Nia said. He tested positive and is quarantining at home.
But Nia's son Elijah, who lives with him, was not allowed to stay home, nor was he told to be tested, Nia said.
"He’s had a cough for the last three days, and they’ve completely shrugged it off," Nia said. "My 3-year-old has the same symptoms only worse," Nia said.
Nia had not received her COVID test results as of Monday but said she hasn't been out of bed for two days because she's sick.
If one child in a family has COVID, the others should be allowed to quarantine at home, Nia said.
"If somebody tests positive, we do what we call a contact tracing," Clinton County Community Health Manager Michele Cullen said Monday. A close contact is someone who has been within a 6-foot area of a person, who tested positive, for 15 minutes.
"The CDC kind of changed their guidelines in that they say it does not have to be a consecutive 15 minutes," Cullen said. The State of Iowa still says the contact should be 15 consecutive minutes.
When dealing with the county's schools, Cullen follows the guidance of the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said.
The State recently changed its guidance concerning close contacts and face coverings, Cullen said. The incidence of spread from one person wearing a mask to another person wearing a mask is very low and is not considered close contact.
"That's what we looked at when we decide who has to go home for those 14 days," Cullen said.
But that could change depending on the situation, Cullen said. If a child didn't tell his parents he felt ill and went to school for several days with symptoms, the health department would err on the side of safety and recommend testing and quarantine for students who might not otherwise be considered close contacts.
Members of an immediate family are automatically considered close contacts, Cullen said, unless circumstances allow them to isolate from other members of the family at home.
"Each situation is unique," Cullen said. "We all try to do the best we can."
Everyone at Clinton schools is required to wear face coverings, said DeLacy. Most cases of COVID in the schools were contracted outside of the school because people are not wearing masks all the time in their personal lives.
"By far, the majority of cases, once we dig into them, they go them outside of the school setting," DeLacy said.
But not everyone in the classroom with the positive case is required to be tested or to quarantine, DeLacy said. "You've got to be considered a close contact to be recommended for testing," he said.
In Iowa, if the person who tested positive is wearing a mask, those who are masked when they come in contact with him are not considered close contacts unless they are showing symptoms, DeLacy said.
"Anytime we have a positive, we involve Clinton County Public Health," DeLacy said. "We can't even force people to test," he said. "We can recommend it, but we can't force it. That comes from public health."
The county has about a 14% positivity rate right now, DeLacy said, and District schools are averaging two or three positives each week.
But the District has 3,800 staff and students, DeLacy said. That's a rate of .6%. "Not even a full 1%," he said.
"I understand that people can get frustrated," said Cullen. "It's not black and white, and sometimes it's very hard to understand."
Many times a positive student or parent knows before the health department does and will call in or email to let the District know. "The school will start the contact tracing right way," Cullen said. "And then we work with the school to go over the contact tracing."
"Each family does get contacted either by us or by the state," Cullen said. "Additional contacts may not be school related. We need to follow up on that."
Absentee rates in schools are about the same as every October, Cullen said. Students who are quarantined but are not sick are taking classes online and are not considered absent, Cullen said.
The number of students who were sick in October was running about 4% in Central DeWitt Community School District, Cullen said. That's normal for this time of year she said.
